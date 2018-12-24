It’s almost Christmas time! What better way to celebrate the holiday season than to have Migos read the classic holiday poem, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Of course, the cover stars of XXL Magazine’s Winter 2018 issue had to remix the poem by infusing their own unique rapping style and catchy ad-libs.

In the hilarious video, created by Spotify’s Rap Caviar, the trio reads the early 19th century poem in staccato. At one point, Offset and Quavo needed confirmation for the word handkerchief. “And Mama in her ‘kerchief, and I in my cap” with Offset ad-libbing, “No cap” at the end.

Elsewhere, Takeoff replaced sash with “cash” in the line, “Away to the window I flew like a flash/To open the shutters, and threw up the sash.”

“There are a few bars in there, a few bars we can twist,” added Takeoff during his reading.

Migos certainly had a great 2018. There's second album Culture II just went double platinum.

Meanwhile, Offset appears to have reconcile with Cardi B --at least, to a certain extent. This past weekend, the couple were spotted riding a jet ski together in Puerto Rico. While the two of them were cool enough to hang out, Cardi herself admitted that she only hung out with him in order to have sex. In an unsurprising note, Bardi took issue with one jet ski rental company employee for selling an image of herself and Offset to media.

Jet ski fun aside, check out Offset, Quavo and Offset's hilarious reading of the classic holiday poem below.