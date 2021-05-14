Mally Mall Sentenced to Nearly Three Years in Prison for Operating Prostitution Business

After pleading guilty to his involvement a 12-year-long prostitution ring in 2019, hip-hop producer Mally Mall has learned his fate.

On Thursday (May 13), Mall, born Jamal Rashid, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro to two years and nine months in prison, announced U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse of the FBI. When Mall's sentence is over, he will have to serve three years of supervised release.

"Rashid exploited hundreds of victims as: (a) 'independent contractors' who turned over to Rashid a portion of what they earned through prostitution; and (b) 'priority girls' who turned over nearly all of the proceeds from prostitution to Rashid," the U.S. District Attorney's Office said in a press release about the case. "He admitted to manipulating the victims, imposing rules and threatening them so that they would prostitute for him. Further, Rashid encouraged victims to get tattoos of him to demonstrate their loyalty, and led many of them to believe he would advance their careers in show business."

As previously reported, federal agents raided the 45-year-old Las Vegas-based beat maker's home back in 2014 as part of a prostitution investigation. "Thank you all for your concern," the former Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood participant tweeted to his fans at the time. "Currently I'm not sure what's going on but, stay positive, truth will reveal. All faith in God. Inshallah." No charges were brought at that time.

Then, in April 2019, his home was raided again by authorities as a part of another investigation for both human trafficking and the trafficking of exotic animals. He was arrested and hit with a civil lawsuit a day later by three Nevada sex workers.

Mall was accused by the government of owning and operating several escort businesses that were essentially fronts for a prostitution business for over a decade between April 2002 and September 2014. Authorities allege Mall utilized outlets Backpage and Eros to advertise women for prostitution services.

In October 2019, Mall entered a guilty plea to one count of use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity.

