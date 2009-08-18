Lil Wayne Confirms Impregnating Lauren London

Earlier this morning (August 18), during a visit to Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show, Lil Wayne confirmed rumors that actress Lauren London is pregnant with his baby.

There has been talks on the gossip blogs about Weezy’s relationship with the actress for some time, but the interview marked the first time the New Orleans native addressed his role in her pregnancy.

“That’s not rumors,” he said, on impregnating London, “That’s a kid, that’s a child, that’s a life. You don’t hide from that.”

Wayne already has two children, Reginae Carter and Dwayne Carter III, with two more babies on the way.

In related news, the rap superstar recently canceled two tour dates in Canada. A rep for his label has cited health issues.

“Lil Wayne, due to illness, was advised by his doctors to cancel the Young Money Presents: America’s Most Wanted Music Festival tour stops in Western Canada,” a press release from Universal reads. “The tour, headlined by Lil Wayne featuring Young Jeezy, Soulja Boy, Pleasure P and Jeremih, was scheduled to come through Vancouver and Edmonton on August 17th and 18th. Wayne, his band and crew arrived in Canada with full intention of performing but were forced to cancel the dates due to doctor-mandated rest. Young Money Presents America’s Most Wanted Music Festival will continue their tour routing as planned and extends an apology to the fans for the cancelation.”

The Young Money Tour's next stop is scheduled for Englewood, Colorado on August 20. –Elan Mancini