Lil Keed Vigil Permit Denied by His Hometown Over Safety Concerns – Report

A Lil Keed vigil planned to take place in his hometown of Forest Park, Ga. has been nixed after city officials reportedly denied the permit request due to safety concerns.

On Thursday (May 19), local news station Fox5 Atlanta reported that the vigil, slated to take place at Starr Park on Tuesday (May 24), has to be relocated after city officials blocked Keed's family's attempt to obtain a permit, citing safety issues including the upcoming primary election.

Forest Park, Ga. officials release a statement on Thursday spelling out their reasoning for denying the event.

"Like so many others throughout metro Atlanta and communities across the nation, the City of Forest Park was saddened to hear about the recent passing of local hometown entertainer Raqhid Jevon Render, also known as Lil Keed. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to his family, friends and all those who have been impacted by this unfortunate loss," the statement starts.

"Despite recent reports in the media and in light of several upcoming events — including next week's very important general primary election — the city has decided not to issue a special permit for a vigil to be held at Starr Park on Tuesday, May 24," it continues. "Officers from the Forest Park Police Department will be taking extra precautions next week to block streets and parking to Starr Park in an effort to help ensure public safety in our community. Extra patrols at all city parks and public recreation areas will also be taking place, as well, to address elevated security measures."

It concludes, "Although this may be a difficult time for a great number [of] individuals, the city is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents and businesses. It is our sincere hope that the life of Mr. Render will be celebrated peacefully by all those who wish to remember him and his legacy."

As previously reported, Lil Keed died in Los Angeles on May 14. The news was first reported by Keed's brother, rapper Lil Gotit, on Instagram and later confirmed by his record label 300 Entertainment, who released the following statement in the wake of Keed's passing: “Lil Keed was not only an incredible talent but a devoted father, brother, and son," the statement reads. "We are deeply saddened by this unexpected loss as Keed's courage, humor, and dedication to his family and craft will be unexplainably missed. Over the years, Keed has made an indescribable impact on the culture and his community. His essence will forever be woven throughout the fabric that is Young Stoner Life Records and 300 Entertainment. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fans.”

Lil Keed's cause of death remains a mystery, as medical examiners are still working on a conclusive autopsy report. It is speculated that Keed suffered from kidney failure.

XXL has reached out to Lil Keed's reps for comment.