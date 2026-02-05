Kid From Kid ‘N Play Reveals He Had a Heart Transplant in 2025

Kid from Kid 'N Play reveals that he had a heart transplant in 2025.

On Thursday (Feb. 5), Christopher "Kid" Reid, one half of the iconic rap duo Kid 'N Play, appeared on Good Morning America where he spoke candidly about his recent heart transplant and renewed outlook on life. In the video interview, which can be seen below, Reid revealed that he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure after an emergency room visit last July.

Weeks later, while being treated with medication, Reid's condition deteriorated prompting him to go to his cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. After additional blood work, doctors told Reid that his heart failure was beginning to affect his other organs. He was immediately rushed to the ICU and was told he needed a heart transplant.

Reid was eventually placed on an emergency list for a heart transplant because of how grave his condition was. "[He was] really dealing with a life or death situation," said his cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Laura DiChiacchio.

Just nine days later, Reid received his heart.

Reid, who is now recovering, is grateful for his new heart and is looking forward to a healthier future. "I hope that I'm the same person, but that I'm a better version of myself," he stated. "Because man, this thing, this is a beautiful life."

Reid hopes that by sharing his story, he can motivate others, especially people of color, to make their health a priority in their lives.

"A lot of people be walking around with heart disease because they don't go to the doctor," he said. "So I'm urging all of my fans, all of y'all's loved ones too—get it checked out."

Reid is currently writing a book about his heart transplant journey, aptly titled, Heart of the Matter.

See Good Morning America's Report: Kid 'N Play Star Reveals He's Had a Heart Transplant

