Kevin Liles, Def Jam and UMG Sued by Woman for Rape – Report

Longtime music executive Kevin Liles, Def Jam Recordings and Universal Music Group are reportedly being sued by a woman for rape and sexual assault.

Former Def Jam Employee Accuses Kevin Liles of Rape

On Thursday (Feb. 27), Variety broke the news that an anonymous female accuser recently filed the suit in New York Supreme Court claiming she was sexually harassed and assaulted by Liles during her time as an executive assistant at Def Jam during the early 2000s. The lawsuit alleges that Liles, who was the president of Def Jam at the time, began by making unwanted sexual advances and derogatory comments toward the complainant. Things eventually escalated to him pushing his body against her breasts and grabbing her buttocks.

In one alleged instance in 2002, Doe claims Liles raped her after she rebuffed his advances. Doe filed the lawsuit under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, which allows victims of crimes that happened past the statute of limitations to file a lawsuit before March 1.

Jane Doe's attorney Lucas B. Franken released a statement about the new lawsuit.

"We commend our client for her determination to seek justice for the sexual abuse she endured, as well as the sheer bravery it took to come forward against a well-known, celebrity figure," he told Variety. "In our lengthy experience defending sexual abuse victims, we have witnessed a common thread and that is that they are often not alone in their abuse. Based on the violent and egregious conduct, we expect that others were also abused, and we hope that they can also come forward to share their experiences and pursue justice."

Liles, who turned 56 on Thursday, is currently celebrating his birthday in Bali with Def Jam founder Russell Simmons, according to photos on his Instagram account.

Kevin Liles is one of the most well-known execs in urban music, having served as president of Def Jam Recordings and executive vice president of The Island Def Jam Music Group from 1999 to 2004. He also served as EVP of Warner Music Group. In 2012, he cofounded 300 Entertainment. Liles stepped down from his position at the label last September.

XXL has reached out to Def Jam and UMG for comment.