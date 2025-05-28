Kevin Liles Claims Lady Luck Demanded $30 Million From Him or She Would File a Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him, Provides Receipts on New Website

Kevin Liles has released a statement claiming he is being threatened with a sexual assault lawsuit from rapper Lady Luck, and he is denying the claims.

Kevin Liles Reacts to Lady Luck Allegations

On Tuesday (May 27), the former Def Jam president put out a formal press release revealing that he recently received a letter from the attorneys of former Def Jam artist Lady Luck asking for $30 million or she would publish a book and file a lawsuit about being sexually assaulted by Liles while on the label.

Liles claims Luck, born Shanell Jones, alleges that he threatened to expose himself to her and tried to force her to perform oral sex on him.

"None of this ever happened," Liles' statement reads. "Her threatened allegations are totally false. And they are contradicted by Ms. Jones’s many public statements about me and her experience at Def Jam. They are also at odds with her continued outreach and relationship with both my family and me for the past 26 years. Her story is a fabrication. Rather than pay her and her legal team, I am publicly addressing what I view to be an extortion attempt."

"It seems Ms. Jones hopes to leverage the current news environment to pressure me into writing an exorbitant check in order to avoid the negative publicity that will likely result from her false claims," Liles' statement continues. "I intend to vigorously fight any complaint she may file and will take whatever legal action is necessary against her and the attorneys who have participated in this attempted shakedown."

In addition to his statement, Liles has created an entire website, ladylucksownwords.com, where he has compiled dozens of interviews and tweets where Lady Luck speaks and posts highly about her time on Def Jam and working with Liles.

XXL has reached out to Lady Luck for comment.

Kevin Liles Faces More Allegations

This is the second time this year that Liles has faced similar allegations. Back in February, he was sued by a former Def Jam employee who claims she was raped by the music exec while working as his executive assistant in the early 2000s. Liles vehemently denied the claims.

See Kevin Liles' statement below.

Read Kevin Liles' Reaction to Being Threatened With Lawsuit From Lady Luck