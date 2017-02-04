Atlanta Falcons’ Julio Jones Gets Custom Migos Cleats for 2017 Super Bowl

Julio Jones and Under Armour just dropped a new collab cleat with the Migos.

Released just in time for the Super Bowl, the new design has a black and red Atlanta Falcons-themed colorway. The side features a variation of the image that appears on the album cover for the Migos' new LP Culture, along with the words "Rise Up" and "Atlanta" written in the same font of the title card for Donald Glover's award-winning TV show.

The A-Town trio recently helped with the roll out of the cleat during an Under Armour event. "This the best cleat in the world," said Quavo while showing off the flashy football footwear (below). "You can't play right if you don't have these on."

Star Falcons wide-receiver Julio Jones and his Atlanta squad are set to take on Tom Brady's New England Patriots tomorrow (Feb 5.) in Super Bowl 51.

The "Bad and Boujee" rappers are confident the home team can bring the Lombardi Trophy back to the Peach State. "They bringing the rings back," Quavo added, "bringing the team back, bringing the bling back, understand that."

In related news, other rappers have also been weighing in on the outcome of the Super Bowl, giving different reasoning.

Trae Tha Truth says, "I would like to see the Falcons win because it's somethin' new! The energy they have is deserving of a title... they proved they could earn a position in the playoffs."

While The Game's prediction is based solely on one thing. "Atlanta Falcons for the reason that the team is red lol," he said.

