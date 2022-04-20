Johnny May Cash Shot and Killed by Girlfriend

Johnny May Cash was shot and killed in Chicago. Authorities have charged his girlfriend Brianna Gibbs with the crime.

Johnny May Cash, born Tyrone Pittman, died on Sunday (April 17), according to the police documents obtained by XXL. Police responded to a Shotspotter alert at a location near the 8400 block of South Aberdeen Street around 2:20 a.m. and discovered four spent 9-mm shell casings. Neither the rapper nor his girlfriend was still on the scene. Authorities later found out that Johnny May Cash had been driven to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Chicago by a friend where he was admitted with a gunshot wound to the thigh. He later succumbed to the wound.

Police say, Gibbs was driven to a family member's home, where she said she was assaulted by Johhny May Cash, following the shooting. She was taken to the hospital, where she filed a domestic violence report. It was then that officers learned she was a suspect in Pittman's killing and she was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder. Gibbs reportedly told detectives that the incident started with an argument outside the couple's home. She alleged the rapper hit her multiple times in the face and body before pulling her inside the home. Gibbs went on to claim she picked up the rapper's gun when he dropped it during the tussle and went back onto the porch.

According to Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy, Gibbs then asked Johnny May Cash to bring her her cell phone and made up her mind that she would shoot him if he “came out aggressively at her.” When Johhny May Cash emerged from the home, she fired multiple shots at him before collecting her cell phone and fleeing the scene.

This is reportedly not the first time Gibbs and the rapper have had domestic violence issues. According to Murphy, there is a video on YouTube of Johnny May Cash throwing Gibbs into a wall. The rapper also had two domestic violence charges in 2015 and 2017 that were later dropped, says Murphy.

In court on Tuesday (April 19), Gibbs' public defender called the incident “clearly self-defense" and cited the numerous injuries the woman was treated for at the hospital, which reportedly included multiple stitches. Judge Susana Ortiz set Gibbs’ bail at $100,000. Her next court date is scheduled for May 9.

XXL has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for comment.

Johnny May Cash, the brother of producer Young Chop, had a run in the Chicago rap scene that started in the mid-2010s, which included him collaborating with the likes of Lil Durk and French Montana. He's put out a steady stream of music, which included his most recent release, Related, in December of 2021.