Jin vs. Rosie O’Donnell?

In case you haven't heard, Chinese rapper Jin has recorded a dis track of him and Donald Trump going at Rosie O'Donnell, over the beat from "Ether." Check it out over in the Bangers section if you haven't already.

though it should be noted that his beef with her didn't have shit to do with why Jin's pissed off at her.

As the saying goes, this is just wrong on so many levels, but the most notable aspect of it to me is that a rapper (albeit a little teh ghey-ass Chinese rapper) would be pissed off about some shit Rosie O'Donnell said on "the View." Really?

First of all, what's a hip-hop kid (albeit a Chinese one) doing watching "the View" in the first place? But second of all, and more importantly, since when did hip-hop become so PC? These days, you can hardly call a rapper a jihadist without Islamic fascists threatening to blow up your house.

Here's the thing: Jin could probably give a rat's ass that Rosie O'Donnell is telling chink jokes on the View. Think about how many other people in this country told chink jokes that same day. I can tell you now, I probably told five myself.

Why, then, is it such a big deal when Rosie O'Donnell does it? (And I should note that her joke doesn't even involve the word chink.) Because Jin figured if he dissed Rosie O'Donnell, with the Donald backing him up no less, he just might get his name in the paper.

Similarly, you have to wonder how many of the people who claimed to be outraged over my Lupe Jihadist post were really that offended. Indeed one of the organizers of the supposed XXL boycott was none other than failed hip-hop writer Adisa Banjoko.

Hmm...

If there's a lesson to be learned here, it's that people who claim to be offended by something they read on the Internets or heard on TV are just looking for someone to cut a check. We shouldn't take them seriously or otherwise pay them any mind.