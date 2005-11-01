When you think of a murder capital’s female population, rarely do attractive models come to mind. Ten piece Clayanna Warthen, 20, reps New Jersey’s homicide central, Camden, but her features are the opposite of her seedy hometown’s.

It could very well be her diamond-in-the-dirt make up, which garnered her the first notch on her video belt. You first saw Clay as a femme scam artist in Cassidy’s “I’m a Hustla” (hustla dance and all). Backed by Will Smith’s assistant Charlie Mack, she has since landed in several of your favorite ’05 videos. She shook the shit out of Adam Sandler’s car in Nelly’s “Errtime,” posed as Ms. Toronto in Ludacris’ “Pimpin’ All Over the World,” hugged the block in Young Jeezy’s “Soul Survivor” and flirted with Styles in “Can You Believe It.

Each video featured Clayanna’s flawless, cream-coated skin, downpour of wave-n-curl black hair and lingerie-craving proportions. Though her facial features may appear Latino or even Native American, she insists there aren’t any immediate racial mixtures in her genes. “I am Black Black,” says the product of African-American parents. Still, love has managed to capitalize on her uniqueness, scoring a Smirnoff campaign (“I’m raspberry”) and a possible role in video director Chris Robinson’s movie Jellybeans, which stars T.I.

As much as ’Yanna enjoyed her rookie year in the music-video game, modeling is but one talent in her repertoire. Currently a junior at Richard Stockton College, with accomplishments beyond an average model’s, she’s headed toward a degree in criminal justice. “I took the LSAT when I was a sophomore, and did pretty good,” states the well-balanced Libra. “There were 10 law schools that I wanted to get into, and I did good enough to get into four. So in five years if I don’t have a multimillion dollar [modeling] contract, then I’m just gonna pursue my law career.”

Though signing a print contract with Dolce & Gabbana would be a dream come true for the 5’6” cutie, her primary focus is becoming “the next Johnnie Cochran.” How does a beauty out of Camden, N.J., of all places, see the judicial system as the place to be? “Everybody in my family’s locked up,” she says, laughing. “But I’ve always been in touch with the law. Then I started reading law books because I’ve only been into self-help books. If it can’t help me, then I don’t wanna read it. I don’t wanna read The Coldest Winter Ever.”

Clayanna is definitely more than meets the eye. But when it comes to her pick of guys, who makes the call? The law student? The hoodstress or popular TV model? She answers to all of the above. While she’s liberal on dating in or out of the hood, she’s very conservative when it comes to her date’s pockets. Clayanna’s preference: more cash, less ego. “I can’t stand a guy that’s always bragging about what he got. The irony is that I attract most of those guys ’cause they look at me as some sort of materialistic girl,” she explains. “I don’t need a guy to support me, but you better bring something to the table. ‘I ain’t saying she a gold digger, but she ain’t messin’ wit’ no broke niggas.’” [Laughs]