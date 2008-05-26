

Initially, I had intended to blow off whatever responsibilities I had left around here. But then I asked myself: what would Lou Reed do in this situation? It's a question I frequently pose and more often than not it results in forced electroconvulsive psychotherapy (nullus!) or a week long heroin bender. But every now and again I end up with a Metal Machine Words. The avant garde freak out certainly makes for great contractual filler, (I know, I know, MMM wasn't contractual filler, it was serious art, man) but I checked with Schoolly D and it turns out Lou Reed ain't hip hop.

Which is why I'm now forced to take an alternate approach in begrudgingly filling my quota - the greatest hits album. Sure, I don't make music, but neither does Cappadonna, I don't think. So here is an arbitrary and hastily compiled selection of pretty good posts from the past 306. Be sure to read them now, before they're forever devoured by a full page XXL Block Talk peel down. (And when you're finished, please sign up for XXL Block Talk.)

Hate It To Love It

Communism

Kochward Bound

In Defense Of UGK

Croutons: The Ultimate Aphrodisiac

Whatever You Say

Posse On Trendwatch: Crank Dat Everything

New Years Exhumation

AmeriKKKa's Most

With The Viscosity

MADE

Curtis vs. Graduation

10 Great(est) Rap Videos

There Is No Blue Without Yellow And Orange

HOW DARE YOU QUESTION NOZ’S TRENDSETTING?

gun powder residue still on my hand



Bonus disc, as if I'd leave you in silence:

What's Clark Kent without a telephone booth? What is a liquor if it ain't 80 proof? What are the youth if they ain't rebellin? What's Ralph Kramden, if he ain't yellin at Ed Norton? What is coke snortin? What is position if there is no contortin? What's hip hop if it doesn't have violence? Chill for a minute, Doug E. Fresh said 'silence'...

....then he was like 'speak on it!'

[Posse on A Red X With a Large Piano Teetering On The Edge Of A Cliff Directly Above T-Minus 2]