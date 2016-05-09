23 Disrespectful Moments in Azealia Banks’ Career
Hip-hop may be about the music and the other pillars of the culture, but if you take a close look throughout history, drama has always been a part of the mix. Whether it be internal conflict or all-out rhyme wars against opposing factions, tensions are sure to rise in an artform as competitive as rap.
The stakes are higher than ever since the rise of social media, where you can have your reputation or relevance eradicated with a series of tweets or posts—even when the ends may not justify the means. While the past has seen names like Tupac Shakur, 50 Cent, Freddie Foxx and a countless host of others who have mastered the art of verbal and physical warfare, Azealia Banks is the latest agitator to emerge in recent years, but her moves have been well-documented on Twitter and Instagram.
The Harlem, N.Y. native debuted in 2011 with her single, "212," which launched her into the category of buzzworthy artists. This afforded her international acclaim and earned her a recording deal with Interscope and Polydor Records. She's now an independent artist and has since been able to cultivate a devoted fan base with her eclectic sound and aesthetic. She's received a considerable amount of critical acclaim throughout her career thus far with mixtapes like Fantasea and Slay-Z and her debut LP, Broke with Expensive Taste. And when you throw in her penchant for the racy or controversial, like her decision to pose nude for Playboy, as well as her endorsement of Donald Trump, calling out Hillary Clinton for talking down to Black people and her recent Twitter spat with Wale, she has become one of the biggest artists to trend for the moves (more bad than good it seems) she makes.
As witty as she is behind a keyboard or in a radio interview as she is with a pad, pen and microphone, Azealia Banks can be both poignant and insightful, but can also spew ample amounts of vitriol that could get under the most mild-mannered person's skin. Here are 23 instances in which the rapper was disrespectful to an enemy, and as the list shows, no one is exempt from her wrath.
On the heels of Bronx rapper Cardi B's song "Bodak Yellow" earning the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 and going platinum, Azealia shared her unfiltered opinion about Cardi on Twitter and claimed Cardi had a ghostwriter.
“She’s only black when black want to include themselves in a success story,” Banks wrote, speaking of Cardi and responding to another account’s comments pointing out that Cardi is Black. She then responds once again, adding, “Because I thought she was going to be a Latina hottie and not a poor mans Nicki. It went the other way now I’m over it.”
- 1
Accuses Iggy Azalea of Biting Her Style
During Iggy Azalea's rise to fame, one of her songs, "P***y," became mildly popular, but Azealia Banks wasn't too impressed with the effort and wasted no time letting her thoughts be known. Hopping on Twitter, Banks declared, “F**k Iggy Azalea, I had a song called ‘P***y’ before she ever did. Here’s a link to my song. It’s better.” This was the opening warning shot in the rift between the two that would rear its heard multiple time in the years to follow.
- 2
Wishes Death Upon the Stone Roses
After her set at the Future Music Festival in 2013, Banks got the impression that her former tour manager and the rock band the Stone Roses were conspiring against her and took to Twitter to voice her complaints. Banks accused the parties of making a pact to sabotage her set in retaliation for the former manager being fired and that she wished "nothing but excrement and death," concluding that they were nothing but a bunch of "old saggy white n***as."
- 3
Comes for Rita Ora's Head
Former Roc Nation hopeful Rita Ora got the third degree from Banks in 2013, at the Future Musical Festival as well, after snapping a few photos of the rapper's backup dancers in their dressing room. The rhymer didn't take too kindly to Ora's presence and accused her of attempting to intimidate her and pegging her as a understudy to Rihanna. Ora, in turn, decided to fire back with a vicious retort via text, which Banks showed the world in a screenshot she posted on Twitter to further add fuel to the fire.
- 4
Goes at It With Lady Gaga
In 2013, it looked like Azealia Banks was on the verge of reaching a brand new peak with a rumored collaboration with megastar Lady Gaga, but unfortunately, bad blood would get in the way. When Lady Gaga performed at the 2013 MTV VMAs, she wore an outfit that Azealia Banks felt was eerily similar to her own aesthetic and took a shot at her via Twitter. When asked about the comment, Gaga stated that Banks had a bad attitude, causing the rapper to chime in with her own retort, tweeting, "Make sure u let them know where u got the title for red flame from. U stole that from the demo I sent u." "Red Flame," the collaboration in question, would never see the light of day and the two haven't reconciled since.
- 5
Checks Disclosure for Bad Joke
Azealia Banks seemed to be especially elated after a studio session with producers Disclosure in 2013, dubbing it the greatest work she's ever done. Disclosure, however, had a different take on the session, joking, “All these blogs think we’ve now made a masterpiece, but really, we just sat there eating sushi.” Realizing how the remark could have been taken out of context, the duo made sure to clarify the tweet, writing, “We actually did have a good session with @AZEALIABANKS we didn’t just eat food! lol Hopefully it will be in your ears soon!”
But Banks seemed to be less than amused, tweeting, “To be honest, I’ve got better stuff on my record... It can be an F-side. A f**k-you side.” Disclosure seemed to be disappointed in Banks' response, noting, “It didn’t seem to matter that we apologized… We made the beat on the way there in the car, so I don’t give a damn if she uses it. Whatever.”
- 6
Bashes A$AP Rocky for His Opinion on Women
A$AP Rocky's opinion that black women shouldn’t wear red lipstick caused quite a stir and caught the attention of Azealia Banks, who took the time to chime in, but not without going below the belt with her commentary. Insinuating that Rocky was gay and urging him to “just come out of the closet,” she continued to tear into the current pride of Harlem, alleging that he “used to get his d**k sucked by some dude named Kenneth in Harlem" and pointing out his actions that could be perceived as feminine traits. Her sentiment may have been a needed one, but the vitriol was a bit much and overshadowed the poignant point made.
- 7
Hijacks Baauer's Song and Berates Him
The rapper caught the ire of producer Baauer after she remixed his viral smash, "Harlem Shake," and posted it online for fans to hear. He ended up having the song taken down and noted that he didn't give her authorization to record the track. Banks, who took offense for the slight, took to Twitter and wrote that she hoped they "grab each others d**ks in a circle jerk” and “drown in f****try.” Banks would go on to release a remix of the video, which was never taken down.
- 8
Takes Shots at Pharrell
She may have scored a notable hit with her song "212," but had a bit of trouble finding a follow-up hit. It looked as if she had found another banger with the Pharrell-produced track "ATMN Jam" but the single would ultimately fail to make much noise. Banks blamed the poor reception of the track on Pharrell himself. “The reason ‘ATM Jam’ did poorly is because Pharrell changed his mind about wanting to be associated with me after he had his lite skin comeback," she tweeted. Banks followed up her cheap shot with a sad card, lamenting, "But f**k it what's new? Azealia banks having to scrape claw and fight for what she wants. This is normal for me now." Pharrell, being the beacon of positivity that he is, would never issue a response, thus ending this one-sided spat.
- 9
Announces That Nicki Minaj's Body Is Enhanced
When Nicki Minaj attacked Miley Cyrus at the MTV VMAs last year, Azealia Banks felt her words were stemmed from a selfish place. “I wish Nic would stop trying to turn this Miley thing into a race issue cuz she was mute about cultural approp. until she became ‘victim.’ Plus how u gonna complain about a video with skinny women when ur body is enhanced . . . You too were once a skinny woman," Banks tweeted.
- 10
Claps Back at T.I.
When Azealia Banks took a shot at Iggy Azalea's inclusion on the XXL Freshman cover, Iggy's label boss T.I. decided to step in to defend his artist, as well as take a few shots at Banks in the process. During a visit to DJ Drama's radio show in Atlanta, T.I. joked, "Strategically, if she really cares about a freshmen cover maybe she could hope that, you know, she'll suck enough to get shelved and then next year when the freshmen cover comes back around, maybe she'll still be a freshman. Which brings me to my next philosophy, if you spend half of your day getting money and the other half of your day counting money, you ain't got no time in your day to worry about nobody else." In response, Banks went to Twitter to fire back at Tip, tweeting, "Come on T.I.... N***as is not scared of u and whatever shit u got to say on some radio show... @tip you corny for that one." This first round may have been tense but little did we know that the gloves would come off sooner than later.
- 11
Tells T.I. to "Shut the Fuck Up"
Her direct shot at T.I. struck a chord with the King of the South, resulting in him doubling down on his statements in another radio interview. "I ain't even know nothing about it till just now. I didn't even see it," T.I. stated. "I know they're going through their thing, but the fact that she's speaking upon me and mine, I ain't even see it. That is what I consider, and excuse my language, but that's b***h s**t. I'm a man... You ain't got no business addressing me. Get your man to address me." T.I's warning did nothing to phase Azealia Banks, who would continue her tirade via Twitter, writing, "T.i .... Please shut the f**k up about this. Like seriously quit it," and bringing up how he hasn't been as gung-ho in debunking accusations of him being a snitch as he is about engaging her. The beef would eventually die down between the two and the Harlem femme fatale would move on to the next beef.
- 12
Beefs With Angel Haze
Azealia Banks may dislike a lot of things, but one thing that is clear is her pride for her hometown of New York City. So when Angel Haze, a native of Detroit, Mich., made a song titled "New York," on which she alludes to being a titan in the city and at the top of the food chain, Banks didn't take so kindly, tweeting she had an issue with “non-new yorkers claiming N.Y.”
Angel Haze would respond by mentioning an invitation to hang out that Azealia had extended and pegged the Harlem native as tacky and calling her "RATpunzel." Banks, who is usually one to spew vitriol, kept relatively calm, retorting " “Angel Haze has a crush on me. Thats it. Case Closed.” and “Whatever, angel haze was just waiting for an opportunity to express her Azealia Banks jealousy.”
- 13
Activates With Activist DeRay Mckesson
Azealia Banks has never shied away from making polarizing statements and social activist DeRay Mckesson got a taste of just how foul the rapper could get. During an argument on Twitter in which she responded to Beverly Hills Salon owner Elgin Charles claims of being a millionaire with the tweet, “No you aren’t. ur a dirty black church f**. Thats all you are, and all you will ever be. LOL,” Mckesson took issue with her use of the word "f**" and promptly took her to task. Arguing that the word is "homophobic & offensive," Mckesson stuck to his stance, as she did as well, explaining that her definition of f** doesn't mirror his and that she attributes to "men who hate women," and has nothing to do with one's sexuality. But as many have come to expect with Banks, she took things a bit further, asking for a refund for the donation she had allegedly made to one of Mckesson's causes. No response was given for his request, but it appears that there's no love lost between the two at this point and both have bigger fish to fry.
- 14
Dislikes Beyonce's Brand of Lemonade
The world may have been impressed by Beyonce's new album, Lemonade, but Azealia Banks didn't seem to agree with the public's assessment of the album. Going on a Twitter rant, Banks pegged the release as the “Antithesis of what feminism is" and argued that the celebrated diva is "not an artist, but simply 'a poacher.” She also took issue with cultural critic Ta-Nahesi Coates praise of the album, tweeting, “Don't think for a second that beyonce was intelligent enough to come up with any of those ideas on her own,” Banks wrote. “She takes food out of darker skinned women's mouths & pretends to be inspired." While neither Coates or Beyonce would respond to her critiques, Beyonce's social media fan club, the #BeyHive, tore into Banks and flooded her mentions with enough vitriol to make up for both parties' silence. And let's not forget her remark that she "needs to stay under Jay Z's foot."
- 15
Fires Back at Lily Allen
Lily Allen may not be a notable name to most rap fans, but her and Azealia Banks have gotten into a verbal spat and the past and the exchange turned ugly pretty quick. After Lily admitted that the differences between the two was an inspiration for her comeback track "Hard Out Here," Banks mocked the sentiment, tweeting, “can’t talk though. Not when I met her coked up at yoyo And NOT with that ugly husband she has.” Allen didn't take the jab laying down, shooting back with a tweet of her own, writing "ive had 2 kids since 212 dropped and i bet my my album still comes out 1st. b***h is scared of the ball. OUT." Banks, who is a veteran at online beef, took things a step further, remarking "She's just mad cause sucking her husbands d**k is like playing thumb wars," among other unsavory statements. Ouch.
- 16
Barks on Action Bronson
The Fantasea creator is one of the more engaging artists on social media, but her willingness to reach out to fans took a turn for the worst in 2014 when Action Bronson's name wound up in her mentions. Bronson, likely aware of Banks' rep as a rabble-rouser, immediately got on the defensive, tweeting, "DONT EVER IN LIFES HISTORY MENTION MY NAME IN A SLANDEROUS MANNER." After noting that it was no ones intention to diss him, Banks did note that she felt she could best Bronson on a track and the two began to trade jabs, until Banks got the impression that Bronson's words were no joke at all and began to return the favor. Banks then began to mock Bronson's slovenly appearance and his lack of sex appeal as the two exchanged multiple disses between each other. But when all was said and done, Banks may have won the war by popping up during Bronson's rift with Ghostface Killah, whom she alleged that Bronson had bit his style from during their argument, and whom apparently agreed.
- 17
Refers to Kanye West as a "Kardashian"
You would think that someone as outspoken as Azealia Banks would see eye-to-eye with Kanye West, but even he has gotten on her bad side at times. In a 2015 interview, Azealia criticized the superstar for his thirst for success in the fashion industry, stating "I feel like there were artists like Kanye West, for example. Someone like Kanye West, when he first came out, it was a different thing, and now, he’s really focused on, like, being accepted by, like, the white fashion world, and it’s kind of like… It’s a little confusing."
She would echo those remarks via Twitter earlier this year, alleging that he "lost all credibility when he became a Kardashian." She added that she felt Kanye's was more focused on following in the steps of Jay Z than being a representative of urban culture, concluding "I don't even look up to him anymore. I look past him..." If you add her pointing out how Kanye failed to mention any female artists in his Twitter rant about the Grammy Awards, you get the feeling that the man she once considered a kindred soul was now a changed man and gone forever.
- 18
Socks It to Sarah Palin
No one is safe from Azealia Banks, not even a politician. Sarah Palin learned this lesson after Azealia came across a quote on a satire site that quoted the politician as saying “slavery wasn’t forced onto African-Americans, they accepted it willingly" and verbally attacked her via Twitter. Among Banks' rant was the call for the "biggest burliest blackest negroes" to "run a train" on Palin by force and to upload it to the internet, which turned more than a few heads. After realizing that the Palin quotes were fake, Azealia deleted her tweets, but continued to attack Palin, who would eventually file a lawsuit against the rapper. Twitter rants may do damage, but nothing says beef like a lawsuit.
- 19
Disses Iggy Azalea Once Again
Azealia Banks' beef with Iggy Azalea may have been sparked by the latter's track "P***y," but it was rehashed after Azalea was slated to appear on the 2013 XXL Freshman cover, much to Banks' chagrin. Taking to Twitter to give her opinion, Banks wrote, "Iggy Azalea on the XXL freshman list is all wrong. How can you endorse a white woman who calls herself a runaway slave master?! In any capacity *kanye shrug*." Azalea, who obviously took issue with Banks' statement, responding "This is the thing. But this my day and it's my achievement. You have to work to have your own achievements, with all due respect. So, instead of worrying about who else is on there. You should just be happy I'm on there as a women, for women. And if you want to have an achievement, work, and earn your own achievements. I can't take what's meant for you and you can't take what's meant for me." The Australian import may have preferred to diffuse the rift, but Banks would have other plans and the war of words was far from over.
- 20
Claps Back at Perez Hilton
Gossip blogger Perez Hilton was the target of Azealia Banks' wrath after taking the side of Angel Haze in her beef with the rapper, going as far as writing a post about the issue on his website. She didn't take too kindly to him butting into the beef and decided to go after him, calling him a “messy f****t” and suggesting that he commit suicide. The beef got so real that even GLAAD called Banks out for using homophobic slurs, but she stuck to her guns and made no attempts to save face, in her signature fashion.
- 21
Bashes T.I. for Dissing Donald Trump
ATL King T.I. was the latest target of Azealia's online wrath when he expressed his disdain for presidential candidate Donald Trump. "No one should be looking to t.i for insight of any kind. #trump2016 #n***azarefullofshit. You guys come hard at me for my opinions but so many of these rap dudes have terrible past lives and can barely string a sentence together. Ask yourselves who the real bad role model is….. LOL, how’s he also in the roots remake tho ?!," Banks wrote in an Instagram post that she later deleted.
- 22
Azealia Banks Disses Cardi B
- 23
Trades Jabs With Remy Ma
During a recent interview with Ebro in the Morning, Remy Ma discussed the current status of women in hip-hop. Her statement "When I came home it was nothing. It was tumbleweeds blowing through as far as female artists is concerned," caught the attention of Banks, who responded by dissing the Bronx rapper on Instagram.
Azealia first responded with by writing "Remy --- the hottest things you've release since you've been out of jal are nicki Minaj love letters and she's STILL miles more important than you." She then went on to write another post referencing Remy's comment, telling her "you absolutely must step your s*** up," and calling her auntie amongst other things.
Naturally, Remy Ma replied to Banks' latest antics with a post of her own, deciding to engage in the social media war against her team's wishes. "I got a year and a half more of u stalking me, hating on ya new fave, & getting ignored," Remy wrote, referring to Nicki as Azealia's "new fave." She also posted text messages from Banks to her, where she discussed polishing up her nether regions and dissed Minaj. "Operation NEVER taking my foot off they neck has commenced...(& normally I'm against exposing private sh*t when things go left but y'all broads crazyyy)," Remy added.
Azealia came at Remy again with several Instagram stories shortly after, admitting the "ShETHER" rapper is one of her favorite emcees. "But I don't love you trying to call out bitches for being fake when you're on a scripted reality show," she said into the camera. "It just doesn't make any sense."