23 Disrespectful Moments in Azealia Banks’ Career

Hip-hop may be about the music and the other pillars of the culture, but if you take a close look throughout history, drama has always been a part of the mix. Whether it be internal conflict or all-out rhyme wars against opposing factions, tensions are sure to rise in an artform as competitive as rap.

The stakes are higher than ever since the rise of social media, where you can have your reputation or relevance eradicated with a series of tweets or posts—even when the ends may not justify the means. While the past has seen names like Tupac Shakur, 50 Cent, Freddie Foxx and a countless host of others who have mastered the art of verbal and physical warfare, Azealia Banks is the latest agitator to emerge in recent years, but her moves have been well-documented on Twitter and Instagram.

The Harlem, N.Y. native debuted in 2011 with her single, "212," which launched her into the category of buzzworthy artists. This afforded her international acclaim and earned her a recording deal with Interscope and Polydor Records. She's now an independent artist and has since been able to cultivate a devoted fan base with her eclectic sound and aesthetic. She's received a considerable amount of critical acclaim throughout her career thus far with mixtapes like Fantasea and Slay-Z and her debut LP, Broke with Expensive Taste. And when you throw in her penchant for the racy or controversial, like her decision to pose nude for Playboy, as well as her endorsement of Donald Trump, calling out Hillary Clinton for talking down to Black people and her recent Twitter spat with Wale, she has become one of the biggest artists to trend for the moves (more bad than good it seems) she makes.

As witty as she is behind a keyboard or in a radio interview as she is with a pad, pen and microphone, Azealia Banks can be both poignant and insightful, but can also spew ample amounts of vitriol that could get under the most mild-mannered person's skin. Here are 23 instances in which the rapper was disrespectful to an enemy, and as the list shows, no one is exempt from her wrath.

On the heels of Bronx rapper Cardi B's song "Bodak Yellow" earning the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 and going platinum, Azealia shared her unfiltered opinion about Cardi on Twitter and claimed Cardi had a ghostwriter.

“She’s only black when black want to include themselves in a success story,” Banks wrote, speaking of Cardi and responding to another account’s comments pointing out that Cardi is Black. She then responds once again, adding, “Because I thought she was going to be a Latina hottie and not a poor mans Nicki. It went the other way now I’m over it.”