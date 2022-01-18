A$AP Yams' mom is honoring her late son on the seven-year anniversary of his passing.

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), the A$AP Mob cofounder's mom, Tati Paulino, visited Yams' gravesite, accompanied by A$AP Mob's A$AP Illz, friends and family. She toasted and poured out champagne on the seventh anniversary of the Harlem, N.Y. native's death. Yams, born Steven Rodriguez, is a founding member of the A$AP mob collective and died on Jan. 18, 2015 of an accidental drug overdose.

In honor of her son, Mama Yams also shared an Instagram photo of the late A$AP member as a child, along with a caption, written in Spanish, but when translated to English reads, "Today 7 years ago I heard your voice for the last time, I remember how many times you called me that day. I want to thank all my family, friends, especially your followers for helping me on this long road, my son was everything to me. Son this is a see you later I know we will see each other again, you will always be in my heart, I always ask God to see you again even if it is in my dreams."

The post continued, "There will never be a greater love than that of a mother, with you you took my heart, I learned that you are not physically here, but I learned to see you with my heart. You are and will be for me the best son in the world with a sense of humor incredible, for my part I will dedicate my life to continue your legacy and continue helping other people through your foundation. HAPPY YAMS DAY."

Last October, A$AP Rocky dropped a track in honor of Yams called "Sandman." At the end of the track, Rocky raps, "Rest in peace to Yams/I done lost some friends/’Til we meet again/We gon’ forever dance."

See more images of A$AP Yams' mom visiting his gravesite below.