Alley Boy’s Daughter Says He Is Still Alive Despite Reports He Died

Contrary to reports, Alley Boy is still alive.

On Monday (July 20), Alley Boy's daughter shared a message on her Instagram page letting fans know that her father has not passed away, despite the widespread reports.

"My daddy is NOT dead. [P]lease stop spreading false information and posting things before you know the truth," she wrote in her missive. [ I] appreciate everyone who's reached out and checked on me [I] don't have the strength to respond to everyone but [I'm] so thankful!"

"I LOVE YALL. [P]lease keep me & my family in your prayers' we really need it!!" she continued.

"GOD HAS THE LAST SAY SO [heart emoji]," she concluded.

A veteran of the Atlanta rap scene, Alley Boy, born Curt Freeman, co-founded the record label Duct Tape Entertainment alongside Big Bank Black and secured distribution through Asylum Records. The 42-year-old rhymer first made his entry into rap with his 2009 mixtape, Da Don, and delivered his debut studio album, The Gift Of Discernment, in 2011. Throughout his career, Alley became a prominent figure in Southern rap, collaborating with hip-hop heavyweights like Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka, Childish Gambino, Juicy J, and Freddie Gibbs.

In recent interviews, Alley Boy has been candid about his battle with kidney disease and attributed his medical issues to his prior excessive use of Codeine cough syrup (also known as lean). He started dialysis in 2023 and was going up to three times a week by 2024, pushing for a kidney transplant that did not transpire.

"I was put on dialysis a month ago...changed my whole life," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "WHAT WAS MEANT TO DESTROY ME WOKE ME UP NOW I KNOW MY PURPOSE… TELL MY STORY #INEEDAKIDNEY #FOREVERSCARED."

Read Alley Boy's daughter's message concerning the health status of her father below.

See Alley Boy's Daughter Message About Her Father