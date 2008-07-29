Young Jeezy Sets Date For The Recession; Tour Dates

Young Jeezy announced today he'll release his new album, The Recession, September 2nd via his CTE label through Def Jam Records.

The Atlanta rapper is riding high off his hit single, "Put On," featuring Kanye West. The song entered the top 5 on urban radio and the video made its premiere recently.

Jeezy is also set to kick of a promotional tour, beginning August 10 in Houston, Texas. The rapper will be in town for the Ozone Awards, where's he nominated for several awards, including Best Rap Artist.

In addition to his promo run, the Atlanta trap star will also provide brand new content on his Web site, USDA2day.com, every Tuesday beginning today until the release of his album.

Young Jeezy is currently on the cover of the September issue of XXL.---Nino "Dubs" DeLuca

Tour dates are as follows:

DATE CITY VENUE

Aug. 10 Houston, TX Arena Theatre

Aug. 12 Dallas, TX House of Blues

Aug. 13 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

Aug. 15 Detroit, MI Plan

Aug. 18 Chicago, IL House of Blues

Aug. 22 Washington, DC Norva

Aug. 23 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

Aug. 26 New York, NY Blender Theatre

Aug. 29 Jacksonville, FL Plush

Aug. 30 Tampa, FL Jannus Landing

Sept. 2 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle