XXL Gives Away Tickets For Method Man, Redman & Ghostface Concert

XXL editor-in-chief Vanessa Satten is in a giving mood this summer. Just one day after offering fans five free tickets to Jay-Z’s All Points West performance this Friday (July 31), she will also be giving readers the opportunity to score four tickets to tomorrow’s concert with Method Man, Redman and Ghostface Killah.

Billed as the Foot Print in Hip Hop Tour, Thursday night’s stop at New York City’s Nokia Theatre, will be the official kick off party for All Points West. Along with the East Coast rap vets the show, which starts at 8 p.m., will also feature sets by DJ JS1, Duo Live and XXL Freshman alum Mickey Factz.

The first four XXL users to hit up the EIC on Twitter (twitter.com/vsatten) with the answer to the following question will win: how many times has the Wu-Tang Clan appeared on the cover of XXL as a group? Interested parties will have to be able to pick up the tickets in NYC prior to the show. –Max G