Update: Lil Wayne Hit With $1.3 Mil Suit For Missed N.Y. Concert

After canceling a performance in Rochester, New York on three separate occasions, Lil Wayne has been sued by concert promoter Ed Strickland for $1.3 million, TMZ.com reports.

According to his reps, Weezy nixed the original October show, as well as a December make-up, over concerns of substandard audio equipment at Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena. As XXLmag.com previously reported, the multi-platinum rapper then skipped out on a third date, citing “the logistics of his band,” thus forcing Strickland to consider taking legal action.

The no-shows have resulted in over $300,000 in bills for Strickland, General Manager of RMF Productions, who had previously advanced Wayne $100,000 back in October. His last correspondence with the rapper was via e-mail, canceling the last date. - Devin Chanda