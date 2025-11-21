Pras Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison for Federal Conspiracy Charges

Pras has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for federal conspiracy charges, which included illegal foreign lobbying.

On Thursday (Nov. 20), Pras appeared in Washington D.C. federal court, where the sentence was handed down by Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, Billboard reports. The Fugees rapper declined to address the court following his sentencing.

After his prison time is served, Pras will be on three years of probation. Last month, he was ordered to forfeit $64 million allegedly linked to his crimes.

In April of 2023, Pras was convicted of being involved in an "extensive conspiracy to use millions of dollars in foreign funds to engage in illegal back-channel lobbying and make unlawful campaign contributions," to former President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, according to the Department of Justice.

“Mr. Michel sought to use his celebrity and access to influence U.S. government officials on behalf of undisclosed foreign interests,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “This is an affront to the rule of law, and we will use the full range of tools at our disposal to hold accountable those who would covertly aid foreign actors seeking to interfere with our democratic system of government.”

Erica Dumas, a spokesperson for Pras, has released the following statement to XXL about Pras' sentencing.

"This is not the end of Pras' story or legacy," the statement reads. "He appreciates the outpouring of support as he approaches the next chapter. If you think about it, he got more time than the most egregious crimes."

Pras will begin serving his sentence on Jan. 27, 2026.

