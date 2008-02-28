POLL: Who is your favorite blogger on XXLMAG.com?

In a recent poll, we asked you, the readers, to decide which member of our illustrious blog team is your favorite. Well, almost 500 of you weighed in, and it turned into a bit of a love-fest for Byron Crawford, your favorite rapper's least favorite blogger. The man behind "Bol's Saturday Night Workout" won with 38.5% of the vote, which was over 10% more than his closest rival, video blogger Jay Smooth. Our two newer blogs, SCRATCH and Black Ice, didn't get quite as many votes, but give them time to prove themselves, people! Check out the full results below:

Who is your favorite blogger on XXLMAG.com?

1. Byron Crawford (Bol’s Saturday Night Workout)

38.5%

2. Jay Smooth (Ill Doctrine)

22.2%

3. Billy X. Sunday (Got the Block on Lock)

16.5%

4. Noz (Posse On Blogway)

11.5%

5. Paul "The Gooch" Cantor (SCRATCH)

6.6%

6. Maurice G. Garland (Black Ice)

4.7%