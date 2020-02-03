ASAP Mob DJ J. Scott Passed Away, Says Group

A$AP Mob's longtime DJ and producer J. Scott has passed away.

According to Instagram posts from A$AP Rocky and his crew uploaded on Sunday night (Feb. 2), J. Scott (a.k.a A$AP Snacks) died last night. Scott was a multifaceted asset to the A$AP Mob. He served as the official DJ for A$AP Rocky and the Cozy Boys. In addition, he was also a skilled producer, managed several artists and worked as a creative partner on projects from the Mob. Both A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg grieved for their friend in the caption of their respective posts.

"IM LOST FOR WORDS , IDK WHAT TO SAY. RIP BROSAY 💔 A$AP 2 DA DEATH 🙏🏽 LOVE U J SNACKS @jscottandshit," Rocky wrote in his caption.

"Man words can’t even describe how I feel right now," Ferg wrote. "Rest In Peace to my brother @jscottandshit This was one of the healthiest guys I knew but I guess God needed him. Gone too young “cozy boy” for life love u bro."

Born in Atlanta, Scott joined the A$AP Mob shortly after he moved to New York City. Before Rocky had truly popped off in the early 2010s, the "Peso" rapper and the late A$AP Yams asked Scott to DJ for Rocky. After that, Scott came up in the Mob and even began to manage artists of his own. He also held a vital role in the Cozy Boys with A$AP Lou.

As of this report, there isn't much information available about the cause of death. Nonetheless, other members of the hip-hop community to chime in with their eulogies to the fallen producer. Chase N Cashe, A-Trak and Gashi have all offered up their condolences on Twitter. See what they have to say below.

