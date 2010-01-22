New Wu-Tang Compilation Coming in February

Wu-Tang fans rejoice! Longtime group affiliate Mathematics recently announced that a new compilation, Return of the Wu & Friends, that he compiled and produced, will hit store shelves soon.

The album, Mathematics' first effort since 2006's instrumental LP, Soul of a Man, features 16 tracks laid down during recording sessions from 2000 to 2008. Some tracks, like “Steppin' 2 Me,” featuring GZA, Inspectah Deck and Masta Killa, and a new remix of “Clap 2010,” have already hit the 'Net.

Return of the Wu & Friends is scheduled to drop February 16 on Gold Dust Records. —Brooklyne Gipson