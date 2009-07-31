Method Man & Redman Blackout, Ghostface Brings Out Raekwon at NYC Show [With Exclusive Video]

To help kick off this weekend’s All Points West Festival held in New Jersey, Method Man, Redman, Ghostface Killah, and others took to the stage last night (July 30) at Nokia Theater in Times Square.

After earlier acts that included Mickey Factz and Duo Live, Ghost graced the stage for about an hour, going through an assortment of his and the Wu’s extensive catalog in the process. At one point, the DJ dropped “Shimmy Shimmy Ya,” as the crowd in the packed venue joined in to sing along in tribute to the late ODB. Ghost then brought out Raekwon for a few of their many collaborations, including The Chef’s verse on Wu- Tang’s “C.R.E.A.M.” [Watch Below]

Then, as many performers have been doing since Michael Jackson’s death, the Staten Island native paid tribute to the King of Pop, bumping both “Billie Jean” and The Jackson 5’s “ABC” much to the crowd’s delight. Starks then brought Rae back out to perform their Enter the Wu (36 Chambers) duet, “Can It Be All So Simple,” before playing MJ’s “Never Can Say Goodbye.”

Method Man and Redman were the night’s final act, performing joints ranging from Blackout! 2’s “Ayo” to earlier work including “How High.” Each got a chance to showcase some solo work during the extended set, as well, before taking time out to honor the memory of ODB, Biggie, Big L, and other fallen hip-hop greats. As the night came to a close, the duo performed a few more tracks, such as “Rapper’s Delight” and “How High Part 2.” Before heading off the stage, Meth took his patented stage dive into the crowd of satisfied fans. –Adam Fleischer

[video:https://www.xxlmag.com/uploads/video/files/7.31.09.flips-ghostface-09.flv l]