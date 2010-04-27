DMX Sues Entertainment Company Over Unpaid Royalties

DMX may be heading back to court yet again, but this time he’ll be sitting in the plaintiff’s chair for a change. The troubled rapper is suing a company he claims pocketed close to $1 million that he believes belongs to him.

According to New York’s Daily News, the Yonkers rapper filed the suit against Rick Kid Entertainment on Monday (April 26). X alleges the company took 100-percent of the funds he earned instead of the 10-percent cut they both agreed on.

"DMX has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has had No. 1 singles and albums on the Billboard charts, which in turn have generated a great amount of revenue for the defendants, but has left [DMX] with nothing," the suit reads.

Although he has been in business with Rich Kid Entertainment for over a decade, X says he just recently noticed that he was being ripped off.

