16s Outta Harlem

Inspired by the spirit of our Dec cover, "Leaders of the New School" Pt. Deux, I started thinking about other talent that isn't necessarily at that level yet but who have loads of potential. EXHIBIT A: Malik 16.

Malik 16...

I found this video called "Harlem, Son," and I think it's pretty dope because it's not the Harlem stereotype, but real ish that we (people who know Harlem) see and live every day.=20

See, refreshing. Right? Check him out at www.Malik-16.com.

BTW, he was the first unsigned rapper to spit in the booth on Rap City. --Gang Starr Girl