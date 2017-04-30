Young Greatness Leaves Quality Control, Signs to Cash Money

Young Greatness has switched teams, officially parting ways with Quality Control Music to ink a deal with the hometown label, Cash Money Records.

Greatness notched a hit in 2015 with the single, "Moolah," but failed the gain enough traction to make a big push. According to the N.O. MC, the split was amicable. "It's no ill will with me or Coach K or nothing like that," Greatness said in a recent interview. "But sometimes when you are doing business we all have different opinions, different way we see things. Sometimes things are not meant to work. Sometimes God has his own plan for you. I feel like with that situation, that wasn't God's plan for me."

The Cash Money deal has been getting worked out behind the scenes for a while, but both sides recently made it happen. "It was already genetically there, because one of my cousins worked for Mannie Fresh since I was a kid. That was always in my family's vision for me," Greatness explained. "Once things appeared to the public that things were kinda shaky with my situation, Slim actually reached out before Baby to talk to me about my situation. I was actually still on Quality Control. He was willing to still work with them to try to help me go further, considering the fact that I'm from New Orleans."

Now he's hoping the new change of scenery will give him a second chance to make a first impression. The NOLA spitta is prepping the release of his new project, Bloody Summer, which should be dropping in the coming months.

In related news, Migos recently announced QC will be putting out a compilation album this summer. The trio revealed the news during an interview in the U.K. with Tim Westwood. “Oh yeah, compilation is on the way. Us and the Boat,” Offset explained. Quavo confirmed, “Yes, this summer going crazy. We gone put on for the north, the A, the south, London, everybody. The whole world.” No release date has been given for the project.

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