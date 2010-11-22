NBA 2K11 Now in 3D [Trailer]

Anyone who has played NBA 2K11 (and there are no excuses if you haven’t yet) knows that this year’s offering from 2K Sports is one of the best games of the year. Well, believe it or not, it may have just gotten better.

Last Tuesday (November 16), the sports gaming juggernaut released NBA2K11 in 3D, available at Best Buy exclusively for PlayStation 3. While you can play the 3D version of the game normally on any TV, the complete experience comes if you hook your system up to a 3D HD television and rock out with compatible 3D active glasses.

Peep the trailer below and go cop the game if you haven't already.

Seriously. The Jordan Challenge is crazy.