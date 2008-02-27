KRS-One & Buckshot Plan Joint Album

Independent label Duck Down Records confirmed today that they have officially added legendary Bronx rapper KRS-One to their growing roster of artists. While XXLMAG.com reported the deal back in August, they have now clarified that KRS will be releasing an unnamed collaborative album with Black Moon front man Buckshot later this year. In a statement, Duck Down Co-President Dru Ha explained that their connection to KRS goes back many years —the label's name is actually taken from a 1992 BDP song title, and Black Moon sampled KRS' voice on "How Many MC's," one of the group's earliest hits. "It’s a dream to be able to work with KRS-One," says Buckshot. "Before I even began rapping, that is who I checked for. I kept the Blueprint album on me at all times. That is all I listened to for an entire summer."

Duck Down also announced that they recently signed veteran DJ/producer DJ Revolution. The California native is best known for his work on the world famous Wake Up Show on Power 106, and also as a producer for artists like KRS, Dilated Peoples, Smif N Wessun, Crooked I and Slum Village. He is currently preparing his Duck Down debut King of The Decks, which will be released this fall. The project is expected to feature appearances from Bishop Lamont, Sean Price, Kidz In The Hall, Guilty Simpson, Alchemist and many more.

In related news, Duck Down is planning a Sound Clash with fellow indie powerhouse Stones Throw at the upcoming South By Southwest Music Conference. On March 12 in Austin, TX, both labels will descend on The Habana Annex for a free showcase. On the Duck Down side, Sean Price, Buckshot, Kidz In The Hall and DJ Mister Nash are expected to perform, while Guilty Simpson, Percee P and DJ Rhettmatic will be representing for Stones Throw.