Young Dolph, Dave East, Guapdad 4000 and More: New Projects This Week

New music Fridays is back again and there's a plethora of new heat to blast in your speakers this weekend. From East Harlem, N.Y. bars to Memphis flows to creativity hailing from Oakland, Calif., there's definitely a lot of new quality music being delivered. Take a look below to find some of the new mixtapes, albums, EPs and projects dropping this week.

Young Dolph is keeping up the momentum with his new album, Rich Slaves. This is his newest album since he dropped the 2019 effort, Dum and Dummer, with Key Glock. The Tennessee native offers 14 new tracks that embody his signature Southern sound. Dolph dropped three singles—"Death Row," "RNB" with Megan Thee Stallion and "Blue Diamonds—prior to the LP's arrival. In addition to over a dozen new tracks, the album features appearances from Key Glock and G Herbo as well.

New York City spitter Dave East releases the third installment of his Karma mixtape series, Karma 3. On the 15-song tape, East shows off his velvety rhymes and sharp pen game. There's quite a few guest appearances on the Mass Appeal Records artist's latest effort, too. Fans get dancehall vibes from Popcaan, an interpolation of Jay-Z's "Heart of the City (Ain't No Love)" with soulful harmonies from Trey Songz, Mary J. Blige, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Griselda's Benny The Butcher and more. Karma 3 comes less than a year after Dave East's Survival album.

Guapdad 4000 has been consistently teasing music via social media and its because a new project was coming. The 28-year-old rhymer has delivered with The Platinum Falcon Returns. The album is the second coming to his April offering, Platinum Falcon Tape, Vol. 1, which arrives after the Bay Area rapper's coronavirus quarantine-inspired "Rona Raps" series via Instagram took off during the pandemic. Ahead of the release, Guapdad unveiled the creative visual for "Lil Scammer That Could" with Denzel Curry. Six months prior, Guapdad dropped his debut album, Dior Deposits.

See other releases from artists such as Tech N9ne, Boldy James, Coi Leray and more below.