YNW Melly is seeking to block allegations of gang ties from his upcoming double-murder retrial, while also scoring a legal victory after a judge tossed evidence from his Instagram and Snapchat accounts.

On Monday (Nov. 23), Melly had the second of three hearings ahead of the forthcoming retrial, which is currently scheduled for January 2027. According to NBC 6 South Florida, the rapper's attorneys are asking a judge to prevent prosecutors from mentioning his alleged ties to G-Shine, an offshoot of the Bloods, during the trial. The defense argues that prosecutors have not established a connection between the alleged gang affiliation and the 2018 murders, and that allowing the information could unfairly prejudice the jury. His lawyers also point to the first trial, arguing that prosecutors presented general information about G-Shine without linking it to the killings.

In a separate ruling from the first hearing last Friday (Nov. 20), Judge Martin Fein granted the defense's motion to suppress evidence obtained through search warrants for Melly's iPhone, Instagram, Snapchat and Google accounts. According to courtroom reporting from journalist Meghann Cuniff, Fein said prosecutors failed to disclose that an earlier judge had already ruled on the evidence when they sought new search warrant authorizations in March 2024. Fein said he would not have authorized the warrants had he known about the previous ruling, and granted the motion in full. The judge said he would issue a written order reflecting his decision.

In a separate ruling, Judge Martin Fein granted the defense's motion to suppress evidence obtained through search warrants for Melly's iPhone, Instagram, Snapchat and Google accounts. According to courtroom reporting from journalist Meghann Cuniff, Fein said prosecutors failed to disclose that an earlier judge had already ruled on the evidence when they sought new search warrant authorizations in March 2024. Fein said he would not have authorized the warrants had he known about the previous ruling, and granted the motion in full. The judge said he would issue a written order reflecting his decision.

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the October 2018 shooting deaths of his childhood friends and fellow YNW members, Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams and Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas Jr. Prosecutors allege Melly and co-defendant Cortlen Henry staged the scene to make the killings appear to be a drive-by shooting.

Melly's first trial ended in a mistrial in July 2023 after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Jury selection for his retrial is scheduled to begin Jan. 6, 2027.

Check out footage from the pre-trial hearings below.

Watch YNW Melly's Pre-Trial Hearings

See 50 of the Longest Prison Bids in Hip-Hop History C-Murder, Max B, B.G. and more.