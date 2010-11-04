XXcLusive: CyHi Da Prynce Recruits J. Cole, YelaWolf, Big Sean for ‘Allies’ Mixtape

CyHi Da Prynce is on his grizzly. The Atlanta rapper, who was recently featured in our September issue's Show and Prove section, revealed to XXLMag.com that he will be releasing a new concept mixtape, where each track will feature him rapping alongside other emerging MCs.

“A lot of fans asked me why I didn’t collab with a lot of their favorite artists [on my last tape, Royal Flush] so I have a new mixtape coming out called The Allies," he told XXL. "It’s me, YelaWolf, Big K.R.I.T., Big Sean, Pill, Donnis, J. Cole, Emilio [Rojas], Laws, Bobby Creekwater, the list goes on. It’s gonna be a great tape for the fans just to hear their favorite up and coming hip-hop artists on the same tape with each other."

In addition to having features from many of XXL's freshman class of 2010, super producers J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League will be contributing with the beats on the project.

XXL broke the news back in August that CyHi signed with Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label. Since then he has appeared on 'Ye's G.O.O.D. Friday tracks "So Appalled"—alongside Jay-Z, Pusha-T, Swizz Beatz and the RZA—and "Take One For the Team"—with Keri Hilson and Push— as well as the BET Hip-Hop Awards cypher series. Just last month he dropped his Royal Flush mixtape. —Jesse Gissen