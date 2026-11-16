Wu-Tang Clan were among the honorees who were inducted into the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Wu-Tang Clan members RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa and Cappadonna, were humbled and honored to be inducted into the Rock Hall on Saturday night (Nov. 14). Comedian Chris Rock bestowed the honor to the group with a proper introduction.

In their acceptance speech, Meth thanked the fans and clapped back at critics who questioned their induction.

"We went from being banned on the radio to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. I want to thank everyone who believed in us, and to anyone who didn't, you can kiss my inducted a*s," he reportedly said.

ODB’s son, Young Dirty Bastard, was also in attendance with the Wu.

Afterward, the crew from Shaolin Lin (a.k.a. Staten Island, N.Y.) performed a medley of their classic hits, including "Triumph," "C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me)," "Protect Ya Neck," and "Shimmy Shimmy Ya," with the latter song performed by Young Dirty Bastard, the son of late Wu member Ol' Dirty Bastard.

Fellow rappers Queen Latifah and MC Lyte were also honored at the event, both receiving Early Influence Awards for their indelible impact on hip-hop culture. During the ceremony, Megan Thee Stallion presented Latifah to the Rock Hall, while Remy Ma saluted MC Lyte at her induction segment.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (L-R) Inductees Queen Latifah and MC Lyte pose in the press room during the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

During her acceptance speech, Queen Latifah noted the barriers women face in hip-hop and getting recognition from the Rock Hall.

"It's difficult enough being a woman in hip-hop, let alone being a hip-hopper in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," she reportedly told the audience.

Meanwhile, MC Lyte reportedly said she was a "B-girl from Brooklyn just looking for my chance to inspire and motivate."

The Queen held court and rocked the mic performing her classic hits, including "U.N.I.T.Y." and "Ladies First," while Lyte joined her for a performance of her songs "Ruffneck" and "Paper Thin." Remy and Megan also performed alongside the iconic rhymers.

Kevin Kane/Getty Images (L-R) Remy Ma, Inductee MC Lyte, Inductee Queen Latifah, and Megan Thee Stallion perform onstage during the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air in its entirety on Dec. 8 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch performances from the Wu-Tang Clan, Queen Latifah and MC Lyte below.

Watch RZA's Acceptance Speech at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Watch Wu-Tang Clam Perform a Melody of Their Classic Hits at Rock & Roll of Fame Ceremony

Watch Queen Latifah and MC Lyte Perform Their Hits With Megan Thee Stallion and Remy Ma

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