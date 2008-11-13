What Do You Guys Think Of Rik Cordero?

Is there any non-mainstream video not directed by Rik Cordero these days?

It seems like everytime I visit Nah Right, YouHeardThatNew, Miss Info or 2DopeBoyz, they have some Rik Cordero-directed clip posted. Just yesterday, I saw some behind-the-scenes footage of Busta Rhymes' "Arab Money." Guess who's directing it? Cordero. This guy has the illest monopoly on video clips since Hype Williams became mandatory in the 90s.

Truth be told, though, I'm not sure how I feel about the man's work. The first Cordero clip I ever saw so happens to be my favorite: Consequence's "Uncle Raheim." The clip wasn't groundbreaking or anything, but he provided the perfect visuals to the song's story line. Plus, DMC's performance was a huge draw. He really made Raheim look like a scum bucket. I wish one of my uncles would act up like that. I got one in mind in particular I wouldn't mind drop-kicking.

The thing is, that clip is nearly two years old. I can't remember the last Cordero clip that really grabbed my attention. I kinda liked "Be A N*gga Too" but it must mean something that I haven't bothered watching it after those first few viewings. I'm not saying he's wack by any means. But similar to my Swizz post yesterday, I'm trying to figure out what made him the most sought after video director in the game today.

What is it? Are his treatments superior? What do you guys think about him? The jury is still out as far as I'm concerned. I'm bout to revisit his catalog to see if I can dig up something.