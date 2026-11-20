Waka Flocka Flame is disgusted with men age 35 and up who are playing the just-released Grand Theft Auto VI video game.

On Thursday (Nov. 19), the Atlanta rapper hopped on his Instagram Story to call out men ages 35 and older for playing GTA VI. The ultra-violent video game was released on Thursday for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

"Y’all ni**as ain't trying to win, bruh," he said. "I'm talking to y'all ni**as that's 35 and up, bruh."

"Y'all ni**as on GTA VI, bruh?" he questioned. "Ni**as ain't gettin' no money."

"Y'all ni**as are pathetic," he added.

Rockstar Games, the creators behind Grand Theft Auto VI, is projected to bring in over $3 billion in sales from the release. The video game takes place in Vice City, a fictionalized version of Florida, and anticipation for it was so high that roughly 1.5 million Americans purportedly planned to take the day off from work when it came out, according to PBS News.

However, PBS News noted that reports of 1.5 million workers skipping work remain unverified. Nevertheless, Waka may be reacting to older social media influencers who are spending several hours a day playing GTA VI and livestreaming it.

Interestingly, the "No Hands" rapper was a major video game fan back in the day. In 2013, his image appeared in the zombie mobile game WakaVille USA, and in 2016, he joined the PokémonGO wave. It looks like Waka outgrew playing video games altogether.

See Waka Flocka Flame express his disgust with men aged 35 and up playing GTA VI below.

Watch Waka Flock Flame Call Out Men Over the Age of 35 Playing Grand Theft Auto VI

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