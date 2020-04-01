Sprado’s 2020 XXL Freshman Pitch

Darrius Jones for XXL

Click Here to Vote for the 2020 XXL Freshman 10th Spot

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop’s rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

A year after unloading his breakout single “Party,” Chicago’s Sprado is on his way up. Since the melody-driven song caught the attention of listeners, the 24-year-old rapper continued gaining attention with his free-associative bars and penchant for hook writing. He consummated his rise when he dropped Bases Loaded, a lyrical love letter to Chicago, in September of 2019. The project includes a standout Jeremih collab (“American Dream”) and more of the musically dynamic stylings fans have come to expect from Sprado early on in his career.

Late last month, Sprado ended a musical drought by dropping off his latest song, “Head in the Clouds.” Having just released the new track, Sprado is looking to continue building momentum throughout the rest of 2020 and beyond.

Subscribe to XXL on

Now that you’ve heard his pitch, remember to vote for your favorite artist beginning March 30. The 2020 XXL Freshman 10th Spot will run for one week. This is where the public gets the chance to vote an artist into the XXL Freshman Class. Go here to make your vote count for your favorite artist.

Once you’ve voted, head over to XXL’s YouTube page to take a look back at the 2019 XXL Freshman Class, which features DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YBN Cordae, Rico Nasty, Gunna, Comethazine, Tierra Whack, Lil Mosey, Roddy Ricch, Blueface and YK Osiris.

And watch all the 2020 XXL Freshman pitch videos that have been released on XXL’s YouTube page here.

See Photos of Every XXL Freshman Ever Inducted Into the Freshman Class Over the Years