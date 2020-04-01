Shordie Shordie’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Twenty-three-year-old Shordie Shordie turns his pain into melodic journeys. The Baltimore native, who is part of the Warner Records roster, started out in the rap game as part of the trio Peso Da Mafia with his brother Lor Dee and their cousin, PDM Purp. The group saw success with the release of their 2018 debut, Never a Drought, and then Shordie stepped off on his own to try his hand at a solo career.

His track "Bitchuary" served as the lead up to his debut solo EP, Captain Hook, in late 2018, and has been certified platinum by the RIAA. In 2020, Shordie Shordie was tapped as the opening act on Young M.A's HERstory In The Making tour. Now, the DMV rhymer is preparing to release his new mixtape, >Music, on April 3.

