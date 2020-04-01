Shootergang Kony’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Shootergang Kony is scoring at a high percentage these days. As the Sacramento, Calif. hip-hop scene continues to bubble, the 21-year-old rapper is making his case to become one of the city’s kings. Kony has put in the work. Releasing hard-hitting bangers on SoundCloud since 2016, and dropping his debut, Still Kony, the following year, it was his 2018 singles "Location on the Flyer" and "Skoompin'" that caused people to pay close attention in the Sac and beyond.

The hustle continued with follow-up projects like Ginobili (2018) and Second Hand Smoke (2019), and collaborations with Sada Baby, Yhung T.O. and more. 2020 is looking up. Kony released his latest project, Red Paint Reverend, in February featuring guest appearances from Mozzy, OMB Peezy and Nef The Pharaoh, and earned a spot on SOB x RBE‘s Strictly Only Brothers Tour. Swish.

