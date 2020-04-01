Sada Baby’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Over the last couple years, Sada Baby has become one of Detroit’s hottest commodities. His name came to prominence in 2017, when the 27-year-old rapper put out his well-received debut project, Skuba Sada. Striking while the iron was hot, he followed up with D.O.N. – Dat One Nigga the same year. With a distinct flow and hard-boiled street hymns, his career kept gaining momentum with the release of the single “Bloxk Party” featuring Drego in 2018. The accompanying video has reached 60 million views on YouTube.

Crowned the best rapper in Detroit by fellow Motor City native Danny Brown in 2019, Sada turned up with two projects last year including Bartier Bounty and Whoop Tape, and collaborations with Tee Grizzley, G Herbo, King Von and more. After releasing his Brolik mixtape in January and the compilation of recent singles in the form of Skuba Sada 2 in late March, he is currently pushing the new singles “Aktivated" and "Slide." Sada vs. everybody.

Now that you've heard his pitch, remember to vote for your favorite artist beginning March 30. The 2020 XXL Freshman 10th Spot will run for one week. This is where the public gets the chance to vote an artist into the XXL Freshman Class. Go here to make your vote count for your favorite artist.

Once you've voted, head over to XXL’s YouTube page to take a look back at the 2019 XXL Freshman Class, which features DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YBN Cordae, Rico Nasty, Gunna, Comethazine, Tierra Whack, Lil Mosey, Roddy Ricch, Blueface and YK Osiris.

And watch all the 2020 XXL Freshman pitch videos that have been released on XXL’s YouTube page here.