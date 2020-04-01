Mulatto’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Atlanta native Mulatto got to soak up the game at a young age, as she rubbed elbows with the likes of Ciara and more when her father's old school whips were commissioned for major music videos in the early 2000s. Her family's love for cars also led to the rapper becoming a drag racer at an early age. Setting her heart on rap at the age of 10, Mulatto honed her craft for years, eventually earning herself a spot on Jermaine Dupri's rap competition show, The Rap Game, at the age of 16 in 2016.

Despite being the winner of The Rap Game, Mulatto opted to pass on the deal offered to her by Jermaine Dupri and capitalized on the buzz surrounding her win by hitting the press and show circuit around Georgia. After releasing projects Miss Mulatto, Latto Let Em Know, Mulatto, it was her 2019 song "Bitch From the Souf" that helped put the now-21-year-old on the map. With over 16 million streams to date, fans of the song include the likes of Rihanna and Demi Lovato. With a remix that includes Saweetie and Trina, the song's success served as the lead-in to the release of her latest project Big Latto, which dropped back in December. Now, she's an RCA Records artist vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Now that you've heard her pitch, remember to vote for your favorite artist beginning March 30. The 2020 XXL Freshman 10th Spot will run for one week. This is where the public gets the chance to vote an artist into the XXL Freshman Class.

