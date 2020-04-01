BigKlit’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

BigKlit is here to usher in a new world order. Repping for the ladies and unique individuals, the Brooklyn native is committed to telling her truth while making some noise in the process. After bubbling on the underground circuit as INDI666OSNAKE, she started to gain mainstream acceptance when her track “Liar” became popular on TikTok in 2019. The breakthrough single from the 26-year-old currently has over 1.8 million listens on SoundCloud and it helped her secure a bag with major label RECORDS.

Her provocative raps—which can be classified as NSFW, aggressive, vulnerable, carefree, loud, fun, raunchy and honest, among other things—are often soundtracked by beats that slap. With projects such as Kiltorious B.I.G. and 2028, plus bangers like “Fuck Shit Up” and “Fight & Fuck,” the “Who Want Smoke” artist has just under a half of a million listeners tuning to her music in via Spotify on a monthly basis.

Now that you've heard her pitch, remember to vote for your favorite artist beginning March 30. The 2020 XXL Freshman 10th Spot will run for one week. This is where the public gets the chance to vote an artist into the XXL Freshman Class. Go here to make your vote count for your favorite artist.

Once you've voted, head over to XXL’s YouTube page to take a look back at the 2019 XXL Freshman Class, which features DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YBN Cordae, Rico Nasty, Gunna, Comethazine, Tierra Whack, Lil Mosey, Roddy Ricch, Blueface and YK Osiris.

And watch all the 2020 XXL Freshman pitch videos that have been released on XXL’s YouTube page here.