1takejay’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

With a style all his own and the ability to spit, Compton, Calif.'s 1takejay is the next bubbling artist looking to make an impact out of the West Coast. Considering that he's just 24 years of age, it's no surprise that 1takejay's music is something of a party soundtrack, and it bangs like no other.

When fans hear his trademark "Hol Up!" they know they're in for a ride. The boisterous "Arco," "To da Neck" and "Drip Walking" are among the songs that define his style and have earned him over 20 million streams in his young career. His last project, which was released on Atlantic Records, is late 2019's G.O.A.T., which features appearances from Shoreline Mafia, Kalan.frfr and more.

With charisma and a good sense of humor, Jay is making moves on his own terms. His persona is no farce either: "I got where I am from being me," he says. Staying true to yourself is always key.

Now that you've heard his pitch, remember to vote for your favorite artist beginning March 30. The 2020 XXL Freshman 10th Spot will run for one week. This is where the public gets the chance to vote an artist into the XXL Freshman Class. Go here to make your vote count for your favorite artist.

Once you've voted, head over to XXL’s YouTube page to take a look back at the 2019 XXL Freshman Class, which features DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YBN Cordae, Rico Nasty, Gunna, Comethazine, Tierra Whack, Lil Mosey, Roddy Ricch, Blueface and YK Osiris.

And watch all the 2020 XXL Freshman pitch videos that have been released on XXL’s YouTube page here.