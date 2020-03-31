Yungeen Ace’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting will launch on March 30, which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Yungeen Ace has been through it all and he's made it out to see the fruits of a blossoming rap career. For the last few years, the Jacksonville, Fla. artist has unloaded dozens of tracks depicting the grim realities of life on his block, with the most famous being "Pain," an Auto-Tune-laced track that reflects the mental and literal casualties of life in the streets. The video for the song, released in 2018, has been viewed over 35 million times on YouTube.

Since 2018, the 22-year-old rapper has generated a big buzz based on projects like Life of Betrayal (2018), Life I'm Living (2018), Can't Speak on It (2019), Chloe (2019) and most recently, Step Harder (2019). Having accumulated millions of streams between those projects and having just dropped off his latest solid new song "Real Life" last month, Yungeen Ace is ready to take the next step toward legit rap stardom.

