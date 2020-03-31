Toosii’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Not long ago, Toosii was just a kid with an interest in music. Born in Syracuse, N.Y., then eventually making his way to Raleigh, N.C. he’s out here grinding to make sure his dreams of being a successful rapper come true. Toosii, 19, is putting in the ground work as a South Coast Music Group signee, home to artists like DaBaby. The rap newcomer recently dropped his debut mixtape, Platinum Heart, containing bangers like "Pain Killers" (over 1 million YouTube views) and "Red Lights" (over 3 million YouTube views). Toosii has the ability to make turn up music, but finds himself also catering to the ladies.

