Slayter’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Dyckman-bred rapper Slayter has been plugging away for years now, and over the last 12 months, he's finally about to have that breakthrough he deserves. Armed with a nimble flow and relentless grit, the 26-year-old, Puerto Rico-born, New York City-raised artist has earned hundreds of thousands of streams on SoundCloud, with projects like Real Niggas Get Lonely (2017), Cold Night (2019) and Dirty Winter (2020). Each effort further solidifies the Cinematic Music Group rapper as an artist to watch. With a new project on the horizon and his recently released somber track "Hood Famous" with Yungeen Ace, Slayter is keeping his brand going strong in 2020.

Now that you've heard his pitch, remember to vote for your favorite artist beginning March 30. The 2020 XXL Freshman 10th Spot will run for one week. This is where the public gets the chance to vote an artist into the XXL Freshman Class. Go here to make your vote count for your favorite artist.

Once you've voted, head over to XXL’s YouTube page to take a look back at the 2019 XXL Freshman Class, which features DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YBN Cordae, Rico Nasty, Gunna, Comethazine, Tierra Whack, Lil Mosey, Roddy Ricch, Blueface and YK Osiris.

And watch all the 2020 XXL Freshman pitch videos that have been released on XXL’s YouTube page here.