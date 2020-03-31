Sheff G’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Sheff G is at the forefront of the Brooklyn drill scene. The 21-year-old rapper began rapping in 2017 when his song "No Suburban" took off, proving he had a knack for making a hit that sticks. Now, combined with strings of popular singles like "We Getting Money" and "Flows," the songs have already garnered the young rapper over 10 million streams on Spotify. In 2019, Sheff G released his debut project, The Unluccy Luccy Kid, which showcased both his hard-hitting bars and his ability to switch up his sound with diverse beats, which he co-produces. Headed into 2020, the Flatbush native continues to push the Brooklyn drill scene forward.

