Renni Rucci’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

South Carolina's own Renni Rucci has her foot on the competition's neck since she entered the game. The 28-year-old rapper first picked up a pen over a decade ago in high school, and after working several jobs through the years, including stripping, Renni got serious about rap in late 2017. That year, the southern spitter went viral when she rapped over Lil Baby's fittingly-named "Freestyle" track, which now sits at over 25 million views on YouTube.

Keeping the momentum going, Renni freestyled over other popular tracks that year including Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" and Moneybagg Yo's "Trending." In 2019, she dropped her first official project, the 10-track effort, Big Renni. The song "Fuck Em Up Sis" from the project has been streamed more than 2 million times on Spotify. After publicly being praised by Quality Control co-CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas, Renni's track "Like That" appeared on Quality Control's Control The Streets 2 compilation months later. Now, in 2020, her brand is growing strong. Listen to her recently released get-money anthem "Bitch Do It" to get a taste of what she has to offer.

