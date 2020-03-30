Quando Rondo’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launches today (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover

Quando Rondo got the assist from YoungBoy Never Broke Again by signing to the latter's Never Broke Again imprint via Atlantic Records in 2018, and Quando’s been putting numbers on the boards ever since. Breaking into the rap game out of Savannah, Ga. isn’t an easy task. The 20-year-old rapper was able to buck the stigma shortly after he started taking music seriously. The early success of his 2018 track “I Remember” featuring Lil Baby earned Q millions of streams, a gold plaque and a look from YoungBoy who signed him that spring.

The same year, Rondo released mixtape projects Life B4 Fame and Life After Fame, both melodically documenting his coarse upbringing in the trenches with rough, reality-driven raps. He kept his foot on the throttle in 2019, by releasing the project From the Neighborhood to the Stage featuring guest appearances from Polo G, Shy Glizzy, BlocBoy JB and more. Rondo started 2020 with a bold statement in the form of his debut album, QPac, featuring “Marvelous” with Polo G, which has over 6 million streams on Spotify. Now, Rondo is continuing to run up the score.

