Luh Kel’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover..

Seventeen-year-old Luh Kel employs an ultra-smooth, R&B-leaning style that could position him as the next to blow from St. Louis, Mo. His breakout single, "Wrong," attracted a lot of attention as it gained more than 47 million plays on SoundCloud in less than a year. The track has also been certified gold.

But that wasn't his only hit, as Kel doubled back with "Pull Up" and "Mixed Emotions" while managing to tour with Tory Lanez and Polo G. The Cinematic Music Group artist and now gold-certified recording artist hasn't even peaked yet. Now, he's trying to level up by becoming a 2020 XXL Freshman.

Now that you've heard his pitch, remember to vote for your favorite artist beginning March 30. The 2020 XXL Freshman 10th Spot will run for one week. This is where the public gets the chance to vote an artist into the XXL Freshman Class. Go here to make your vote count for your favorite artist.

Once you've voted, head over to XXL’s YouTube page to take a look back at the 2019 XXL Freshman Class, which features DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YBN Cordae, Rico Nasty, Gunna, Comethazine, Tierra Whack, Lil Mosey, Roddy Ricch, Blueface and YK Osiris.

And watch all the 2020 XXL Freshman pitch videos that have been released on XXL’s YouTube page here.