Justin Rarri’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year's class.

Bronx rapper Justin Rarri prides himself on "coming straight from the mud" and building a loyal following after only being in the game for a year. The 17-year-old Interscope Records signee's biggest song to date, "W2Leezy," has been streamed over 21 million times on Spotify and has 9 million YouTube views. Last year, the rhymer delivered his first official project with 4EVARARRi, a nine-track effort that showcased his knack for melodic-driven rhymes. To kick off 2020, Justin dropped off the guitar-laced ode "RICCHEZZA." With just one year in the game, Justin Rarri is out here making waves and has some more heat dropping soon.

