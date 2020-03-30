Jasiah’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launches today (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

With raucous, XXXTentacion-esque shouts and a frantic delivery, 23-year-old rapper Jasiah is the next rapper to blow up from Ohio. Repping Dayton, Ohio, the screamo rapper has amassed millions upon millions of streams on SoundCloud over the last three years. His Yung Bans-assisted track "Shenanigans" has been streamed over 21 million times since being released a year ago. In the latter stages of 2019, he dropped Jasiah I Am, his biggest project to date, which features his production savvy across many of the songs as well as him singing opera. This year, he's shown no signs of slowing down after touring the U.S. and the release of his latest raging anthem "Break Shit."

